His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received visiting Vice President of Google Cloud Company Vinton G. Cerf and his

accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

Welcoming the guests, His Highness the Crown Prince underlined Kuwait’s efforts towards digital and technological transformation as being a core pillar of carrying out its national vision, launching development projects based on sophisticated technology, developing national skills in line with the best practices of specialized world companies, and creating promising job opportunities.

His Highness the Crown Prince also stressed Kuwait’s eagerness to forge partnerships in this regard in order to realize its ambitions of transformation into knowledge-based economy, and build more prosperous and sustainable future.

He, further, pointed out the Kuwaiti political leadership’s willingness to upgrade governmental services and cloud computing services, wishing that partnership with Google Cloud Company would be a starting point for digital openness and partnership with world companies concerned with digital, technological and communication advancement.

For his part, Vice President of Google Cloud Company Vinton G. Cerf voiced thanks to Kuwait’s leadership and government for trusting his company’s technological services, while looking forward to a constructive partnership by offering the company’s expertise in digital transformation and technology use.

In this regard, Cerf vowed that Google Cloud Company would spare no effort to develop this field in the State of Kuwait.

His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Fahad Ali Al-Shala, Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan were present at the reception.

Source-KUNA