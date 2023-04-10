Realizing Kuwait’s development objectives and the people’s dreams should be on the scope of the new government, which must do its utmost to achieve these ultimate goals, said His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah on Monday.

While receiving the members of the new government, His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech, affirming Kuwait’s highest interests should be on the minds of all Kuwaitis including the cabinet members.

He conveyed during this occasion greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying that Kuwait’s top leadership had placed it trust on members of the new government.

His Highness the Crown Prince urged the ministers to pursue all venues that would address

challenges and achieve goals sought by all people of the land.

He reiterated the importance of reforms and seeking ways to implement them, saying that this posed as a great challenge.

On his part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

delivered a speech thanked the Kuwaiti leadership on its trust in the new formation of

government.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf vowed that he and his cabinet would pursue all measures to bring

upon prosperity and development to Kuwait and its people.

He continued to say that the government would serve people from all walks of life to ensure welfare and happiness to all who live upon this land.

Source-KUNA