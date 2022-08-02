His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday dissolved the National Assembly (parliament).

To rectify the political scene involving lack of harmony and cooperation, in addition to differences, conflicts,” personal interests, failure to accept others, practices and behaviors that undermine national unity, it was a must to resort to the people who represent the destiny, extension, survival and existence so that they could rectify the path in a way that serves their supreme interests,” said His Highness the Crown Prince in his decree.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad made the decision upon an Amiri Decree dated on November 15, 2021, delegating him some constitutional powers.

Source: Kuna