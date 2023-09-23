His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahآ‘s attendance of 19th Asian Games opening ceremony at invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping reflects solid bilateral relations, a sport official said.

The invitation extended to His Highness the Crown Prince “is an excellent initiative,” Chairman of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah said in a statement to KUNA Saturday, as His Highness the Crown Prince was the only Gulf leader to attend the opening ceremony.

He said His Highness the Crown Princeآ‘s meeting with the Kuwaiti athletes taking part in the competitions was a great motivation, as well as making sure that they represent their country in the best way possible.

Participation of His Highness the Crown Prince “gives a boost to relations and cooperation between China and State of Kuwait” and constitutes a source of pride for Kuwait Olympic Committee and the athletes.

Regarding preparations of the athletes, Sheikh Fahad noted that the Asian Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Olympic committee made sure to prepare the athletes through sending them to training camps abroad.

He said Kuwait would be participating in football and handball games, as well as individual competitions. He also voiced confidence the athletes would accomplish good results.(KUNA)