Commercial Bank of Kuwait Crowned Champions of the KBC trophy

On the weekend of 11th March 2023, Kuwait Cricket Club held the grand finals upon the completion of all the league matches of the KBC T20 Trophy 2022-23. KBC Trophy sponsored by the Kuwait Banks Club is the first tournament of the 2022-23 season for the Bank’s league.

The plate final was played between KFH and Gulf Bank whereas CBK and Boubyan Bank were competing for the Cup finals.

The grand finals along with the presentation ceremony were held at the Sulaibiya cricket ground in a grand style with supporters from all the participating teams making the environment very entertaining.

Dignitaries from KBC and all the banks witnessed exciting and entertaining matches in a fun filled environment. Mr. Saud Al Dousairi, Mr. Abbas Balushi and Mr. Abu Ali from KBC graced the occasion with their presence. Mr. Paul Dawood, GM- Operations from CBK was also part of the presentation panel.

Kuwait Cricket Club dignitaries led by Mr. Sajid Ashraf (Director General), Mr. Munaf Tisekar (Head of Corporate Cricket), Mr. Naveen Jayan (Head of Match Officials) Mr. Tahir Khan (Venue Manager) and Mr. Qais Parkar (Logistics Manager) were all present for the occasion. The presentation ceremony was conducted by Harman Singh Sahni.

The dignitaries from KBC, Banks and KCC handed over the trophies for the winners, runners-up and top individual performers of the tournament. Gifts were presented to all team members of the Cup winners CBK, Cup runners-up Boubyan Bank and Plate winners KFH.

Match Briefs:

Plate Finals:

In the plate finals of the day, KFH defeated Gulf bank by 7 wickets. Gulf Bank batting first scored 104 for the loss of 9 wickets. Syed Abdul Munaf scored 59 runs for Gulf bank while KFH skipper picked up 5 wickets including a hat-tric. In reply KFH chased the target in 13.3 overs. Openers Faraz Afzal and Zahid khan putting up a 78 runs partnership for the first wicket helped KFH to finish the match comfortably. Mohammad Burhan was declared as man of the plate finals.

Cup Finals.

CBK won the toss and elected to field. Boubyan bank posted a decent total of 160 courtesy Abid Mushtaq (65 runs not out in 46 balls) , Rifkaz (32 runs in 24 balls). In reply CBK lost their first wicket early however Diju Xavier continued his fine form scoring 72 runs not out in 51 balls, well supported by Nithin Saldhana 55 runs of 35 balls. CBK chased the required 161 runs in 18 overs to win the match. Diju xavier was declared as the man of the cup finals.

Individual Award Winners for the tournament:

Best Batsman: Mohammed Rifkaz (Boubyan Bank)

Best Bowler: Sajid Kalam (AUB)