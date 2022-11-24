Kuwait Cricket and FRiENDi mobile (By Connect Arabia W.L.L) announced their partnership in a glittering ceremony on Monday, 21st November at the Olympic Council of Asia to be the title sponsor for the KCC domestic & international cricket season 2022-23.

The partnership deal was signed between Kuwait Cricket President Mr Haider Farman and FRiENDi mobile CEO Mr.Benoitt Janin.

“Kuwait is a country with millions of expatriates who are extremely interested in the game of Cricket. We are happy to associate with Kuwait Cricket to promote this game of cricket among the expatriates here,” Mr .Benoitt Janin CEO of Friendi Mobile, said. On his part, Mr. Haider Farman thanked FRiENDi mobile for the partnership and said “that Kuwait Cricket would continue to improve the infrastructure and all other facilities provided to the teams and players in the coming months & season in order to help and assist the national team players prepare for the international tournaments”.

As per the partnership, FRiENDi mobile acquired the principal sponsorship and naming rights for the Kuwait National Men’s team and all the major domestic tournaments in the state of Kuwait for the men’s category.

“We sincerely thank FRiENDi mobile for this groundbreaking partnership; through this partnership with KCC (ranked 25th in the ICC T20i global rankings) FRiENDi mobile aims to increase their brand awareness, exposure and acquire more direct customers for their brand and in the process, promote, develop and help expand the game of cricket in the State of Kuwait amongst all nationalities ” the Director General of Kuwait Cricket Mr Sajid Ashraf said.

The ceremony was hosted by Noor Al Obaid, Head of Marketing at Gateway Consulting who are the official marketing partners of KCC for the season 2022-23 and attended by a galaxy of personalities including the Kuwait National Men’s Team (led by Captain Mohammad Aslam & National Head Coach Muthumudalige Pushpakumara) KCC Board Vice President Mr Faisal Al Marzouk, General Secretary Mr. Emad Al Jassam, Board Members Mr Mahmoud Bastaki , Ms Awadtif Al Qallaf & Deputy GM Mr. Faisal Al Obaid of Gateway Consulting. On behalf of FRiENDi mobile, the Commercial Director of FRiENDi mobile Mr. Michael Fitzpatrick, Group VP Mr. Michael Klindt, Marketing Manager Mr. Asif AbdulGhaffar and Deputy Sales Manager Kate Graham graced the occasion.