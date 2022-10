The official spokesman for the Kuwait Credit Bank, Habari Al-Khashti, announced that the bank has launched an electronic signature service for employees working in the bank (digital Signature) to help them carry out internal transactions of the bank clearly and transparently to achieve the corporate governance that the bank has been working to achieve for years, reports a local Arabic daily.



