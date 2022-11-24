Kuwait’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday turned down challenges filed against National Assembly (parliament) 2022 elections on grounds of irrelevance.

The decision was based on the fact that all election appeals must be lodged by the person concerned or by his/her representative in the legally allotted time, the court said in a statement.

Kuwait held parliamentary elections on September 29 after His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, using his constitutional power, had announced the dissolution of parliament in June. – KUNA