The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed the Kuwaiti government’s financial contribution of $16 million to support those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey last February.

In Turkey, this financial contribution will provide food assistance to nearly 150,000 affected families through cash support and emergency food supplies for approximately 590,000 individuals.

In Syria, the Kuwaiti contribution will enable the World Food Programme to provide cash and direct vouchers to meet the food needs of around 87,500 people affected by the earthquake over a period of nine months.

Additionally, as part of long-term efforts, the World Food Programme will rehabilitate 10 bakeries, each capable of providing subsidized bread to up to 40,000 individuals.

Abdulmajid Yahya, the representative of the World Food Programme in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, stated, “This generous financial contribution from Kuwait comes at a critical time to support relief efforts in Syria and Turkey, where earthquake survivors in both countries are struggling to secure their basic needs. We are grateful for the support provided by partners like Kuwait, as their contributions enable us to deliver life-changing assistance.”

The devastating earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have affected 18 million people in Syria and Turkey, leaving millions in need of humanitarian assistance. Undoubtedly, recovery initiatives, such as Kuwait’s contribution, play a vital role in alleviating the humanitarian conditions while ensuring food security for thousands.