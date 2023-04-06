The latest statistics issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy revealed that the country’s electrical network exported 14,534 megawatts per hour to the Gulf network, while it received 12,382 megawatts per hour through the interconnection network last February, the difference being 2,152 megawatts per hour in favor of the country’s electrical grid.

The statistics, of which Al-Jarida obtained a copy, indicated that the exchange rates between the Kuwaiti electrical network and the Gulf network did not reach 700 megawatts during February, due to the relative cold weather, while the highest load exported by the electrical network in the country reached 685 megawatts