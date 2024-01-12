The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kuwait is following with great concern and interest the developments in the Red Sea region following the attacks that were launched at dawn today on targeted sites in the Republic of Yemen.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region and ensuring freedom of navigation in all vital waterways, which is considered an essential element in international peace and security, stressing the importance of reducing escalation immediately and giving priority to the voice of reason in order to ward off any dangers that might threaten freedom of navigation in those areas. The region on which most countries of the world depend.