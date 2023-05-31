Dr. Khaled Mahdi, the Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, highlighted Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to enhance the legislative framework for expatriate workers, leading to the implementation of a “smart recruitment” system, reports Al-Jarida Daily.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank for Development report for 2023, Mahdi stated that the smart recruitment platform comprises several key elements aimed at automating professional labor tests. This initiative aims to improve the quality and efficiency of recruited labor in line with the requirements of the labor market. The professional tests will be conducted under academic supervision and accreditation.

Mahdi further emphasized the identification of in-demand job positions within the labor market, with a particular focus on creating an appealing work environment to encourage the localization of Kuwaiti youth in the private sector. The digital smart recruitment platform ensures protection against any exploitative practices and aims to be a reliable and beneficial tool for the state and all relevant stakeholders.

Mahdi highlighted the importance of matching skills between the labor-exporting countries and the host countries, emphasizing that it is essential to bridge the gap between the worker’s skills in their home country and the required skills in the host country. This matching process should be supported by a system to verify skills, which is the responsibility not only of the host country but also extends to the countries of employment.

Additionally, Dr. Abdul-Ridha Asiri, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bureau for Human Rights, highlighted the Bureau’s commitment to safeguarding human rights in Kuwait, irrespective of citizenship or residency status.

Ghassan Al-Khoja, the resident representative at the World Bank office in Kuwait, emphasized that one of the report’s key recommendations is for countries of origin to establish comprehensive plans to prepare and equip workers before their departure for other countries.

Nisreen Rabian, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, mentioned that the World Bank invited them to be part of the advisory committee for the report on migrants, refugees, and societies. Rabian emphasized that the report’s recommendations demonstrate how refugees can contribute to sustainable development without becoming a burden on the hosting society.

These collaborative efforts between national and international organizations aim to improve the recruitment and treatment of expatriate workers, ensuring their rights are protected while harnessing the positive impact they can have on Kuwait’s development.