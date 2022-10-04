Kuwait will celebrate World Teachers’ Day tomorrow, in honor of the teachers’ noble mission and appreciated role in contributing to and building a better future.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The transformation of education begins with teachers” which reflects on the role of teachers in creating a more aware and intellectual generation.

Head of Kuwait Teachers Society (KTS), Hamad Al-Houli said to KUNA, on Tuesday, that World Teachers’ Day falls annually on October 5, and sheds light on the role of the teacher’s efforts in shaping a better future for the next generation in various fields.

Al-Houli stated that on this occasion, KTS is keen to present a letter of appreciation and gratitude to teachers through a nationwide celebration, adding that UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) set the date.

In a similar statement, technical director of geology Dr. Mohammad Abdul Majid said to KUNA that ” the Teacher’s Day is an honoring and appreciation to celebrate the accomplishments achieved in building minds of future generation and a gratitude for the positive development of students”.

He explained that the effective teacher has the ability to build relationships with students, communicate with them and listen to them to enhance their confidence in themselves, to express their ideas and urge them to cooperate and work together to achieve goals and reach creative ideas.

He pointed out, “the measures to confront the Corona virus cast a shadow on the educational process, and with the comprehensive return to study, and there is a great role that falls on the teacher’s shoulders, represented in the good psychological, social and educational interaction with the students to prepare them to accommodate the comprehensive and natural return.” On his part, the technical director of science Abdullah Al-Otaibi told KUNA, “Education is an indispensable pillar in people’s lives, and a foundation for everything”.

He stated that, “Kuwaiti teachers, during the (Corona) crisis, fulfilled their tasks and responsibilities, and contributed to the continuation of the educating education process from a distance”.

-Soure-KUNA