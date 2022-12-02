Kuwait’s Training Gate International held a celebration on Thursday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, proclaimed in 1992 by UN General Assembly resolution 47/3 and observed globally on December 3. This year’s celebration is themed “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development – the Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World.

The Training Gate held its three-day celebration at the Avenues Mall in collaboration with the أ¾General- Secretariat of The Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the UN Development Program(UNDP) as well as volunteers from various segments of the society.

The Training Gate is keen on organizing such activities that reflect the civilized aspect of Kuwait and the country’s role in supporting the programs geared to persons with disabilities, said Kefaya Al-Alban, the founder and director general of the Gate.

“The gate works to promote public awareness about the need of inclusive social development,” she noted, adding that the Gate has been celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities since 2010.

This year’s celebration includes sections such as “learn your name with sign language,” “all for kids garden,” “art gallery for talented persons with disabilities,” “free art gallery,” literary works of youth exhibition,” and “all for youth meetings” to discuss the visions of disabled youth for a better life.

Al-Ghalban encouraged visitors of the site to buy artistic products and handicrafts. Founded in 2009 and a non-profit institution, the Training Gate International aims to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities and integrate them into society; it has a social development initiative included in New Kuwait 2035 vision. – KUNA