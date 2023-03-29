Kuwait Cancer Control Center has developed new radiotherapy treatment methods for gynecological tumors. The new procedure employs MRI-guided Brachytherapy, a radiotherapy technology closely guided by magnetic resonance. The introduction of the treatment methods came in a statement to Al-Anbaa after a scientific workshop on gynecological tumors and cancers.

Vice President of the Kuwaiti Oncology Association and Head of the Radiotherapy and Oncology Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Yasser Muhammad Hassan, revealed that the treatment is accurate and targeted. He added that the procedure was developed using Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), a progressive technique that intensifies the radiation dose at the tumor’s site without harming the healthy tissues surrounding it, reducing the side effects for patients.

Touching upon the workshop, Dr. Hassan said, “It is unique, as it touches on important aspects of gynecological tumors and methods of diagnosis and treatment in the world and Kuwait in particular.”

The workshop was attended by speakers from various disciplines, including specialized speakers from the University of Miami in the USA, the University of Toronto in Canada, and the University of Bristol in Britain, along with specialists from the Kuwait Center for Cancer Control and Gynecological Oncology Surgery from Jaber Hospital, along with other entities.

Dr. Hassan mentioned, “The latest scientific developments and precise surgical techniques related to gynecological surgeries were discussed, in addition to the latest accurate scientific techniques regarding radiotherapy, such as brachytherapy, external radiation with accelerated photons, targeted radiation using magnetic resonance techniques, and stereotactic radiotherapy.”

He also talked about the developments in scientific research on chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Dr. Aseel Al-Ibrahim from the Kuwait Center for Mental Health delivered a scientific lecture where he spoke about the psychological impact of tumor diagnosis on women and different coping strategies. The role of vaccination against HPV and the role of early detection of neck tumors were also discussed. The workshop also witnessed a lecture cum dialogue session convened by Dr. Waleed Al-Jasser, Obstetrics Consultant and Gynecology surgery and Gynecological Oncology Specialist.

Dr. Hassan also talked about how dealing with complications of treatments was addressed through surgical, pharmacological, or preventive intervention.