Kuwait cabinet names Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Amir of the State of Kuwait.

On December 16, 2023, at 02:05 PM, during an extraordinary meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet formally invited Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad to to assume the role of Amir.

In response to this transition, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly and Cabinet Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari, declared 40 days mourning period. Additionally, he announced the suspension of work in government departments and institutions for 3 days.