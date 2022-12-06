The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday extended its sincere congratulation to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the members of the Federal Supreme Council and the brotherly Emirati people on the country’s 51st National Day.

This came during the Cabinet’s meeting led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al-Shetan said following the meeting.

The Cabinet discussed the National Assembly affairs and reviewed its session discussed last

Tuesday with the interpellation submitted by MP Hamdan Al-Azmi against Minister of Public Works, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Amani Bouqmaz.

The Cabinet further was briefed on the two congratulatory cables sent by His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince to Minister Bouqmaz that include their praise of her performance during the grilling move session.

In this regard, the Cabinet lauded the democratic atmospheres witnessed during the interpellation session, and the responsibility of MPs and their expression of democracy, in line with the Constitution provisions, which are in favor of the country’s supreme interest, Al-Shetan said. Moreover, the ministers studied the recommendation of the legal affairs committee on a draft law approving an agreement between the Kuwaiti government and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

The Cabinet approved the draft law and submitted it to His Highness the Amir, in preparation to refer it to the National Assembly.

The Cabinet further was informed of the recommendation of the economic affairs committee regarding the second annual report on the work, activities and achievements of the Insurance Regulatory Unit for the FY 2021/2022.

Source: KUNA