The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO), will organize a worshop on civil

aviation on Sunday (October 13).

DGCA Director General Yousef Al-Fozan said in remarks to KUNA on Thursday the workshop would aim to demonstrate support for ICAO’s regional efforts in the field and shedding light on Kuwait’s role in this respect, adding that representatives of six countries would partake in the gathering — Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

He indicated that the participants would be briefed on issues related to aviation permits and relevant international laws.

He also revealed that the department has recently signed a consultancy deal with ICAO on margins of the annual convention of the member states, held in Montreal, Canada.

The deal, valid for five years, aims at providing back-up to the Kuwaiti aviation departments and upgrading the Kuwaiti air navigation systems.

