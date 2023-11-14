The Kuwaiti Army announced that the ground force will carry out the “Takamul/1” exercise with the participation of forces from the Gulf Cooperation Council (Peninsula Shield) countries at the end of this November using live ammunition.

The Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the Army stated that the activity will be centered around Al-Adiraa Square and Al-Abraq in the northwest of the country when the ground forces will participate with vehicles and armored vehicles, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Directorate has called on all citizens and residents, not to approach or set up camps near the aforementioned areas during the announced period, out of concern for everyone’s safety.