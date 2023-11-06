The General Department of Narcotics Control within the Ministry of Interior has secured top honors for outstanding field collaboration and operational intelligence at the Arab, regional, and international levels.

This accolade was bestowed in recognition of its exceptional efforts in curbing drug smuggling networks during the 37th Arab Conference for Heads of Drug Control Services, held last week in Amman, Jordan, reports Al-Rai daily.

The event witnessed the participation of representatives from the ministries of interior across Arab nations, the League of Arab States, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Criminal Police Organization, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and the Hemaya International Training Centre.

During the ceremony, Mazen Al-Fariyah, the Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, presented a shield and a certificate of appreciation to Brigadier General Muhammad Qabazard, the Director of the General Administration for Narcotics Control. The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Muhammad bin Ali Koman, the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, and Major General Obaidullah Al-Maaytah, the Director of Jordanian Public Security.

Conference attendees offered their congratulations to the Ministry of Interior on this prestigious award. They also expressed their gratitude and admiration for the General Administration for Drug Control’s effective security collaboration in dismantling organized criminal groups involved in drug-related crimes, vigilantly monitoring their operations, and apprehending those responsible for these activities.