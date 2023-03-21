Kuwait’s Moonsighting Committee has announced that Thursday after tomorrow will be the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan Chairman ofthe Moonsighting Committee Justice Mohammad bin Naji made the announcement after the committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

Consequently, Ramadan of the Hijri or the Islamic calendar of 1444, will commence on Thursday, March 23, he pointed out. On occasion, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Endowments and Islamic AffairsAbdulaziz Al-Majed greeted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s political leadership, citizens and residents as well as the Arab and Muslim nations. – KUNA