For sports,cultural or social activities

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled issued a decision to add a new clause to Article 4 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019, which stipulated the introduction of a new type of entry visa to Kuwait, which is: an entry visa to practice sports, cultural or social activities

The visa is issued by the General Directorate of Residence Affairs based on a request submitted by one of the sports clubs or accredited cultural and social institutions bodies and associations in the country in accordance with the controls set by the General Directorate of Residence Affairs

According to the decision, the visa allows its holder to temporarily reside in the country for a period of 3 months, and it may be renewed for a period not exceeding one year from the date of entry in accordance with the provision of Article 11 of Emiri Decree No. 17 of 1959.