In an effort to bolster economic ties between Kuwait and Turkey, Turkish Trade Minister Dr. Omar Polat revealed that 427 Kuwaiti companies have invested approximately $2 billion in Turkey. This initiative, discussed during the opening of the “Commercial Authority” program, aims to enhance economic collaboration between the two countries across multiple sectors, such as industry, tourism, real estate, and finance.

During the event, trade ministers from both nations and 100 Turkish businessmen convened to explore opportunities for expanded bilateral trade and investment. Minister Polat highlighted the current and future investments between the two countries, emphasizing the significant role played by Turkish contracting companies working on projects worth about $9 billion in Kuwait. The meeting also addressed technical barriers to trade and the details of free trade agreements with Gulf countries.

The program sought to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a crucial gateway for Turkey to access the Gulf region, while Kuwait benefits from the strategic connections Turkey offers to Central Asia and Europe. The Turkish Trade Minister expressed his appreciation for Kuwait’s unwavering support and humanitarian aid, especially during times of crisis.

Ambassador Tube Sönmez underscored the promising future of trade and investment relations between Turkey and Kuwait. The high trade volume achieved last year demonstrates the potential for growth in various sectors. She emphasized that the partnership between the two countries could set a regional example for economic cooperation and development.

The event was also attended by Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Council, Mustafa Gültepe, who brought attention to the diverse sectors where both countries can benefit. Turkish companies have shown their commitment to establishing strong trade relations with Kuwait, contributing to the ongoing development of commercial cooperation.

The “Commercial Authority” program hosted around 100 Turkish businessmen and aligned with the Turkish Ministry of Commerce to facilitate discussions and collaborations, aimed at fostering stronger trade relations between Turkey and Kuwait.