The recent measures implemented by Kuwait, backed by widespread public support, are beginning to show positive outcomes even before the upcoming joint committee meeting. These measures include a suspension of visa issuance to Filipino workers and the restriction of entry to the country to those individuals who possess valid and active residency permits, reports Al-Rai Daily.

Originally, a delegation from the Philippine Ministry of Labor had been scheduled to visit Kuwait from 16 to 18 May to participate in the joint committee meeting, focusing on addressing employment-related issues. However, diplomatic sources have revealed that the Philippine authorities have decided to change the composition of the delegation, with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs now leading the team.

The decision to alter the delegation’s members signifies a shift in the nature of the discussions expected to take place during the joint committee meeting. It highlights the Philippine government’s recognition of the need for a broader diplomatic engagement in resolving the employment concerns between the two nations.

The firm measures adopted by Kuwait have garnered significant support from its citizens, contributing to the positive momentum leading up to the meeting. These measures aim to address various aspects of the bilateral employment relationship, ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and the promotion of a safe and respectful work environment.

The outcome of the meeting will have a significant impact on the future of the Kuwaiti-Filipino employment relationship, with the potential to establish a framework that ensures fair and respectful employment practices.

The Kuwaiti and Philippine authorities, along with their respective delegations, have a unique opportunity to forge a path forward that upholds the rights of workers and fosters a relationship based on mutual respect and understanding.