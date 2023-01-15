The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met today, Sunday, at the Ministry’s general office, with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

The meeting dealt with the strong relations between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Jordan and frameworks for expanding joint cooperation and deepening the existing coordination between the two brotherly countries at all levels.

The two sides affirmed the solidity of bilateral cooperation and the joint keenness to take it to broader and more comprehensive horizons, in implementation of the directives of the two brotherly leaderships, and discussed various areas of cooperation, especially economic, investment, tourism, education, food security and defense, in a way that enhances the common interest of the two countries and achieves the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of continuing consultations and coordinating stances towards regional issues and challenges and ways to deal with them in a way that contributes to resolving crises in the region and achieving security and stability in them. Relations between the two countries and achieve common interests between them and launch them to broader horizons. Kuwait welcomes the positive steps and measures taken by the Iraqi side in this regard.

During the meeting, they discussed the current developments on the regional and international arenas and the joint coordination regarding them. The developments related to the Palestinian issue advanced the talks and the condemnation of the massive attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and its violations of the resolutions of international legitimacy.

In this context, the two sides stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the need for concerted Arab and international efforts to solve it on the basis of the two-state solution, in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The talks also dealt with the situation in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya, support for Iraq and the fight against terrorism.