• Aired on Bahrain TV, Al Rai TV, Dubai TV, and MBC’s Shahid.net, the show has facilitated the co-investment of over USD 6 million in both of its previous seasons.

• Riham Al Ayyar to collaborate with the prominent regional investment platform to facilitate Kuwait-based opportunities in its highly anticipated season 3.

• Applications for Kuwait-based businesses are open until July 23rd through the website hopefund.bh/beban.

In addition to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, doors are now open for Kuwaiti entrepreneurs to join the entrepreneurship-themed reality television show ‘Beban’ produced by Bahrain-based Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, in its third season through a fruitful collaboration with Kuwaiti social entrepreneur, Ms. Riham Al Ayyar, Founder and CEO of Marketing Firm Philosophy.

Beban is centered around promising entrepreneurs as they pitch their existing businesses for equity investment and business development opportunities before a panel of regional investors of the private sector who can strategically accelerate the growth and expansion of these businesses to international markets.

Furthermore, Beban entrepreneurs will also benefit from the intensive training bootcamp they will undergo as part of the Beban journey to develop their businesses in various aspects like expansion planning, financial modeling, and pitching in front of a panel of regional investors on a televised show.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Riham Al Ayyar said: “Beban opening its doors to Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and potential investors will bring exponential exposure and lucrative opportunities to the entrepreneurial scene in the country. Excited to be supporting Beban’s journey in mobilizing its resources and fostering its financial patronization from Kuwait. Maximizing Kuwait’s position in this valuable show will definitely make a significant impact on the country’s entrepreneurial market and will highlight the great potential and talents we have as a nation. It is a pleasure to be part of this meaningful show.”

On her part, Fajer Al Pachachi, General Manager at Hope Ventures, said: “The Kuwaiti market is rich in the caliber of its entrepreneurs, which makes our expansion all the more exciting. We created Beban to function as a borderless investment platform that facilitates co-investment opportunities alongside the private sector, which possesses the knowledge and networks needed for businesses to strategically accelerate their growth. We look forward to welcoming Kuwaiti applicants and expanding Beban’s presence in the region to Kuwait besides Ms. Riham Al Ayyar.”