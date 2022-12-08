Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia to partake in the 43rd GCC Summit, the GCC-China Summit and the Arab-China Summit.

His Highness the Amiri representative and his entourage were received at King Khaled International Airport by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Deputy Amir of Riyadh Region, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Ghait, GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, the head of honorary mission the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Kuwait, Prince Sultan Al-Saud and Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.