Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed on Tuesday that Kuwait was keen on boosting its humanitarian role around the globe.

This affirmation came during the Amiri addressed delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince at the opening of the Second regular Session of the 17th Legislative Term of the National Assembly.

His Highness the Crown Prince added that Kuwait’s diplomatic and humanitarian policies would stand firm against all challenges in cooperation with brethren and friends from across the world to achieve global security and peace.(KUNA)