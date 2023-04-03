Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has asked the National Guard to develop human resources and enhance their expertise and skills

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince during his visit to the National Guard HQ Sunday evening, where he was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also advised the Guard’s staff to support rehabilitation and training programs, as well as attract outstanding human elements to join.

His Highness also expressed pleasure over meeting Guard staff in the holy month of Ramadan, conveying greetings of His Highness the Amir.

His Highness Crown Prince said, “We are following closely great duties made by the National Guard members for the dear Kuwait and its citizens through a path full of efforts.” His Highness the Crown Prince commended participation of the National Guard in comprehensive awareness campaign to combat drugs and protect youth from this devastating scourge.

“We are also proud of electing a National Guard officer, as one of best cybersecurity leaders in the Middle East, and National Guard’s hosting of the conference of International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status due in November 2023,” His Highness the Crown Prince said.

His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain development and excellence to all institutions of Kuwait to preserve the dear homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, National Guard Undersecretary Staff Lt. Gen. Hashim Al-Refaie expressed pride for, and pleasure about, His Highness the Crown Prince’s visit.

On behalf of the National Guard President His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Vice President Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and all staff, Lt. Gen. Al-Refaie conveyed greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, His Highness the Crown Prince and Kuwaiti people on Ramadan.

Wise approach of Kuwait’s leadership to visit military institutions, including the National Guard, cements their personnel authentic values and principles that help the staff get determination and perseverance to preserve security of the homeland and its citizens, he said.

“We all observe, as an integral part of Kuwaiti people, the serious steps taken by the political leadership towards reform, development and construction,” he added.

Al-Refaie referred to achievements made over the past periods, including fulfilling cooperation strategy with the sisterly and friendly countries to host the aforementioned conference.

Accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and a number of senior state officials, His Highness the Crown Prince was presented a souvenir on this occasion during the visit.

