His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday several cables from top Kuwaiti officials, congratulating him on taking the constitutional oath, becoming the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

In his cable, Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun congratulated His Highness the Amir on taking oath, saying that the parliament and people of Kuwait appreciated the leading role played by His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad in the previous period.

He commended His Highness Sheikh Mishal for his strong support to the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who on his part fulfilled his duty in serving the Kuwaiti people and protecting the country’s interest.

He asserted that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was up to the task of leading the State of Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.

In a similar cable addressed to His Highness the Amir, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah — Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) — congratulated Sheikh Mishal on taking the constitutional oath, expressing support and wishes of success and welfare to His Highness.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his cable, congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming post, commending His Highness for all the efforts and sacrifices he made to serve Kuwait and its people.

He expressed wishes of welfare and good health to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal, hoping that he would continue to succeed in his position as leader of the country and the Kuwaiti people.

On his part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulating him on taking oath during the special session of parliament earlier today.

He wished His Highness the Amir all the success in leading the Kuwaiti people and the country into a future prosperity and development.

In his reply cables to the top officials, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked them for their sincere wishes and hopes, affirming that he would continue efforts to better serve Kuwait and meet the expectations of the Kuwaiti people. (KUNA)