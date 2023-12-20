His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah Wednesday pledged to be a “loyal citizen” for his nation and people, and underlined that executive and legislative authorities should cooperate to serve best interest of State of Kuwait.

“Today I have become head of the state and I pledge to the Kuwaiti people through you to be a loyal citizen for his nation and people, keen on the interest of the nation, keen on national unity,” as well as development, progress and prosperity, His Highness the Amir said in a speech before the parliament after taking the constitutional oath as the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait. “The task is heavy and the oath is great,” he noted.

His Highness the Amir said he was keen on compliance with the constitution and application of law on all and fighting corruption. He also “assert our commitment to our Gulf and international” obligations.

His Highness the Amir said executive and legislative authorities have obligations to meet for the nation and citizens, and not to take decisions that would be harmful to the nation, citing unfair appointments, naturalization which “change Kuwait identity”, the amnesty file “and its consequences” and rehabilitation file that were “harmful to our nation, and an evidence of the harm of interest of the nation.

“What is more sad is the silence of the two authorities over this systematic harm which legitimize them (files) and the matter become like a deal on mutual interest and benefits for the two authorities at the expense of the nation,” he underlined.

“Therefore we issued a decision to stop the appointments and transfer (of people) between jobs, and the rest of the files will be addressed to serve interest of the nation,” he said.

“We have warned in the past of threats against our nation, and we need to stick to our national unity and security,” and work on improving economy and living conditions of people.

He urged them to consult and work together and to spread optimism with the objective of preserving national identity for the sake of the nation.

His Highness the Amir said the political leadership would be close to all parties and follow the domestic development closely, urging objective questioning by the parliament members within the framework of the constitution and law.

His Highness the Amir, meanwhile, paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah who contributed to the development and prosperity of Kuwait.

The late Amir, he said, was an example of humility and forgiveness.

His Highness the Amir thanked citizens, expatriates, leaders of friendly countries and even those who could not come to Kuwait for expressing their condolences.

“To all those I say: thank you for your sentiments for sharing our grief,” he said. (KUNA)