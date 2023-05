His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on reelection and wining of a third term in office.

His Highness the Amir wished Erdogan success and everlasting well-being as well as further development and prosperity to the two friendly countries.

Source-KUNA