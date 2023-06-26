The Amiri Diwan on Monday relayed Eid Al-Adha greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Kuwait’s citizens and residents, wishing them happy Eid amid amity, security and safety.

The Amiri Diwan seized this blessed opportunity to convey greetings to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on the occasion of the Muslim festival.

His Highness the Amir also wished both Arab and Muslim worlds blessed Eid, security and stability, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people from all evils and to grant them security and safety under the nation’s wise leadership. – KUNA