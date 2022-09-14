His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned to the homeland on Wednesday evening after a private visit to the friendly Republic of Italy.

He was welcomed at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as other senior officials. – KUNA