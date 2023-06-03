Ambassador Al-Khaled received the award during a ceremony organized by the University of Ottawa in cooperation with the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Council on Public Diplomacy.

The Kuwaiti embassy in Ottawa said in a statement, of which KUNA received a copy today, Saturday, that the award to Ambassador Al-Khaled was approved based on several criteria, including that “she is the first woman from the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf to head the Association of Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Ottawa, in addition to her continuous participation with young people through her numerous meetings with Canadian university students, with whom she shared her personal experience and discussed with them the challenges that women face in diplomatic work.

While receiving the award, Ambassador Al-Khaled expressed her great happiness with this honor, which she received as a culmination of the efforts made by her and the members of the embassy since assuming her duties as Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Canada, considering the award a great honor for being the ambassador of the State of Kuwait and representative of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

It is also an incentive to exert more efforts towards a broader development of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two friendly peoples.

In her speech, she indicated that the embassy succeeded in consolidating relations between Kuwait and Canada in a deeper way, which was represented by the successful visit last month by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah, during which he met Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie and a number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of cooperation were signed. She pointed out that this visit paved the way for broader horizons in the relations between the two countries and contributed to more rapprochement and joint cooperation.

The award was handed over by Canadian Chief of Protocol Stuart Wheeler, who appreciated the efforts and achievements made by Ambassador Al-Khaled since she assumed her duties in Canada in November 2019 as ambassador to the State of Kuwait, which enabled the strengthening of relations between the two countries in many fields and at all levels.

Many Canadian government officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Canada, directors of the University of Ottawa and the media participated in the ceremony.

Upon assuming her duties, Ambassador Al-Khaled held a ceremony honoring more than 200 Canadian soldiers who participated in the war to liberate Kuwait, and presented them with the Liberation Memorial Medal. She also participated in a documentary film about veterans in the Arab Gulf, in addition to making efforts to establish the Canadian-Kuwaiti Friendship Group in 2022 and contributing to showing the status of the State of Kuwait, its heritage, culture and creativity of its people in various fields.