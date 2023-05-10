The Ministry of Information announced the launch of the Official Gazette application “Kuwait Al-Youm” on smart phones for the “IOS” and “Andorid” systems, which contains most of the website features, in a step towards developing the newspaper in all technical and practical aspects to bring the project to the best stages of its work.

The ministry spokesperson Anwar Murad, said that the launch of this application comes under the directives of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, within the framework of implementing the sustainable goals of the ministry’s strategy regarding the expansion of digital and technical transformation.

Murad pointed out that the development includes a number of features that help display the Official Gazette in a way that befits it, including, but not limited to, the addition of text message alerts to visitors and subscribers, in addition to e-mail, processing all previous issues and their paper appendices, and converting them into an electronic image.