Kuwait Airways achieved positive results in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, as it announced a revenue growth of 24%, after passenger traffic at Terminal 4 grew by 52%, and the number of flights grew by 40%.

The company achieved a commitment to the discipline of flight departure times by 84%. In addition, the operating hours for aircraft traffic increased by 44%, the hours of aircraft use increased by 63%, and the number of seats available to members of the Oasis Club increased by 50%, which led to the issuance of 72%. of miles redeemed, compared to the first quarter of last year, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan, said: “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the company’s results for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and there is no doubt that the Blue Bird is moving steadily towards achieving unprecedented achievements, With regard to the development of the operational aspect and electronic transformation in all departments, which reflects the distinguished and exceptional services that Kuwait Airways provides to its passengers, it has achieved new levels of excellence.

Al-Dukhan added: “Kuwait Airways has achieved much since the beginning of 2023, and has offered various and distinct solutions and services. Among the achievements of Kuwait Airways is the launch of the HOME CHECK-IN SERVICES for passengers of the Royal and First Classes, and the free delivery service (limousine) to and from Terminal 4 for premium class passengers (Royal, First and Business), E-BOARDING PASS, the JUST UPGRADE feature to upgrade travel class through bidding, updating and launching new menus on board, BlueFi service, which allows sending and receiving messages Through conversation programs on social media throughout the flight period, and finally the signing of a bilateral trade exchange agreement with Malaysia Airlines, and more services soon to be launched during the current year.

For his part, the CEO of Kuwait Airways, Eng. Maan Razzouqi said, “At the beginning of the first quarter of 2023, Kuwait Airways launched its new look, which is to completely change and update the flight kit outfits with a modern design in the hands of the best international designers, in cooperation with the international Italian design company ETTORE BILOTTA.

The company also announced the launch of classes New designs with different designs on the Airbus A330NEO aircraft, which will see the light in the middle of 2024, which will enjoy more comfortable and entertaining features as befits the passengers of our national carrier.