A high-ranking official at the Kuwait Airways Corporation said the information penetration that the company was subjected to from a hacker has been fully controlled; pointing out that the site was restored within two hours.

A local Arabic daily, quoting the airline source said none of Kuwait Airways’ data was exposed to the leak, and that all required measures were taken to enhance the security of the information of Kuwait Airways and its passengers, in cooperation with its subsidiary, Automated Systems Company.

