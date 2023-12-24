Kuwait Airways has purchased and received the plane “Burgan”an Airbus A320neo aircraft, the ninth one of this type that would be put into commercial service.

Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, the KAC Chairman, said in a statement on Sunday that with the arrival of “Burgan” Airbus plane, its fleet has increased to 33 aircraft including three A330- 200s, seven A320-200s and ten Boeing 777-300 ERs.

The KAC fleet also includes nine A320neo carriers and four A330-800 planes, Al-Fagaan said, adding that the corporation has also made a deal with Airbus to purchase six neo321A and ten 777-300ER carriers in the coming years.

The newly bought aircraft, “Burgan,” is equipped with state-of-art technology, he said. It is quite comfortable for passengers and of low fuel consumption.

The KAC was founded in 1943 and launched the first flight in 1954. Kuwait Government, in 1962, acquired all its stakes. (KUNA)