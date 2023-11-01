Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan, said the airline company will purchase five Airbus 350A and Boeing 777F aircraft by 2030 to strengthen the national carrier’s cargo division.

Al-Fajan told the “Flight Global” website: The decision regarding expanding air freight in the company and the new shipping strategy will be determined before the end of next year.

He confirmed that the company has an infrastructure for freight operations, especially with the availability of an air cargo city at Kuwait International Airport.

However, the administration needs to build a management and sales structure to develop it, indicating that the freight sector is a year-round business, unlike the seasonal passenger sector, especially since the Middle East depends on on import to a large extent.

Al-Fajan pointed out the importance of air freight in light of Chinese activity to support government infrastructure projects in Kuwait.