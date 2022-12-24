Kuwait Airways stated that there may be a delay in the completion of passenger travel procedures at London’s Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport from 23 to 31 December, due to the expected strike at the two airports, reported a local daily. The airways explained to local media that the United Kingdom airport authorities have notified Kuwait Airways of the expected strike, indicating that changing or canceling the booking date will be free of charge. Moreover, those wishing to know the details of changing or canceling the reservation and the latest developments may contact the airway’s customer service center by dialing 171.

In addition, the British Home Office warned those traveling to the country that their passage through the various border crossings would be disrupted due to the strike of the Border Authority employees, which begins on Friday and will last for eight days.