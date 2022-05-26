Kuwait Airways, the national flag carrier, signed a deal with its Qatari peer on Thursday to fly the football fans to and from Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Under the deal, KAC will operate 20 flights a day as from November 21, including 10 departures from Kuwait and 10 arrivals, KAC’s Board Chairman Ali Al-Dakhan said in a press release.

“Those daily direct flights to and from the State of Qatar will be run around the clock to enable the football fans to enjoy the much-anticipated event,” he noted. For his part, KAC CEO Ma’n Razouqi said the flights are scheduled to arrive in Qatar five hours ahead of the match and leave in the same day.

“The flights will carry nearly 1,700 passengers a day,” he said, noting that only the fans holding “the Fan ID” and a ticket for the match are entitled to book a KAC return ticket. – KUNA