Kuwait Airways announced that it will operate two scheduled commercial flights per week to Athens and Mykanos, Greece starting 14 June 2023, Al-Qabas reported. Flight reservations will start from 18 January 2023 and is aimed at expanding the airline’s network of routes, as well as to prepare for summer 2023.

Kuwait Airways CEO Eng. Maen Razzouqi announced on Tuesday the scheduled launch of its commercial flights to Greece, specifically to the two destinations, as he said these cities are important destinations due to their tourist attractions, as well as diverse historical heritage and cultural landmarks.

Razzouqi pointed out that choosing the two destinations complements the plans set by the airways with the directives of the board of directors to expand its network of routes around the world and to new and required markets. He added that the selection was a result of careful feasibility study, which benefits the company owing to the popularity of the two cities