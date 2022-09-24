Kuwait Airways announced that it achieved the 76th place for the top 100 airlines around the world for the year 2022, according to the annual assessment, according to the “Skytrax” website. The Kuwait Airways stated that the airline had advanced to this position after it was ranked 179th globally in 2021.

Achieving the 76th position is a reflection of the plans set by the company’s board of directors and executive management, and the efforts of employees in all operational and support sectors to reach the best levels of quality in work and service, says a local Arabic daily quoting KAC sources.

It is noteworthy that “Skytrax” is a company specialized in the classification of international airlines based in the United Kingdom, and is considered the most important global standard for the distinction of airlines. Its classifications are based on extensive surveys and continuous evaluation for several months.