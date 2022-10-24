Kuwait Airways (KAC) announced on Sunday that it made approximately 14 percent income growth in the first nine months of 2022.

Speaking at a news conference, Kuwait Airways Chairman Ali Al-Dukhan announced the company’s financial statement of Q3, 2022.

He said that the company will break even in late 2024, and will make net profits shortly after that. Al-Dukhan said that expected losses would reach KD 50 to 60 mln (USD 160 to 192 mln) compared with KD 107 mln (USD 343 mln) losses in the same month of 2019, with 50 percent improvement.

KAC Chairman noted that the company received 18 Airbus planes out of the 31 planes to be delivered in 2024 until mid-2025.

Source-KUNA