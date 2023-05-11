In implementation of the decision to stop visas for Filipino nationals and allow entry to those who have residency only, the authorities at the Kuwait International Airport prevented about 25 Filipinos who were newcomers to Kuwait and holding valid entry visas. Arabic daily Al-Rai reported that a majority of them were domestic workers.

Meanwhile, the Philippines government reportedly said, “we will find a satisfactory solution to the issue.” The sources said that this comes in implementation of the instructions of the Ministry of Interior to the General Directorate of Civil Aviation not to accept any passenger of the Filipino nationality even if he had a prior visa, and to allow only those who have a valid residency in Kuwait.

Earlier the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled had issued to stop issuing visas to Filipino workers because Manila did not comply with the bilateral agreement signed with Kuwait regarding employment.