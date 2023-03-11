THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

In an exclusive interview, following the third session of the Kuwait-Kyrgyz Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Azamat Karagulov spoke with The Times Kuwait on a broad range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait.

The Joint Commission, which was held in Kuwait from 6 to 8 March, led to initiating discussion on many projects that would enhance cooperation between the two countries, said the ambassador at the start of the interview. He explained, “We held fruitful talks on 13 documents related to various topics, especially in the field of halal products and food industry, tourism and media cooperation, and in the agricultural fields. This comes in addition to our efforts to complete discussions regarding several current challenges and ways to overcome them, and to develop a plan of action that meets the aspirations of both friendly countries.”

The Kyrgyz side was headed by the Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Bakitayev, while Kuwaiti side was headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Aseel Al-Saad Al-Munifi, along with the Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, Talal Al-Namshi, and with the participation of a number of senior officials from various specialized authorities in both countries.

Speaking at the Joint Commission, Minister Bakitayev expressed his view that Kuwait is today one of the promising economic partners of Kyrgyzstan in the Middle East region. He noted that in the past year, a positive trend was observed in the growth of bilateral trade between the two countries.



Revealing details on the volume of export trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait in 2021, the minister said it amounted to about US$642,000, which was 1.5 times more than the volume of exports in 2020. But in 2022, the export trade volume soared to nearly 3.4 million, an increase of 8.4 times that in 2021.

During the meeting, the Protocol of the third session of the joint Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti committee for economic and technical cooperation was signed by Minister Bakitayev for the Kyryz Republic, and Finance Undersecretary Al-Munifi for the Kuwaiti side. The protocol included cooperation in all areas of common interest between the two countries.’

Also, during the meeting, the executive program for cultural cooperation for the years 2023-2025 was signed by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chingiz Esengul Uulu, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance on the Kuwaiti side.