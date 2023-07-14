The Office of Guidance and Counseling at Kuwait University’s College of Education held an open meeting for high school graduates and continuing students entitled “Future Teacher.” The meeting was held under the auspices of Acting Dean Dr. Issa Al-Balhan at the College of Education Theater – South Building. He stressed the importance of students obtaining information from the college’s authorities.

On the other hand, Acting Assistant Dean Dr. Maryam Al-Madhkoor said that the meeting aims to educate and guide students, help them achieve their goals, and overcome obstacles before their university studies. She also said that the meeting will provide students with information about educational opportunities, specializations, and services offered at the university, Al-Jarida daily reported.