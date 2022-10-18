While the student elections are about to end, the scene of the fighting and stampede that followed the elections at the College of Education, mobilized the university administration to hold meetings to prevent the recurrence of these ugly scenes among students which has sabotage the democratic process at the university.

Well-informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the university administration officials concerned with the student elections, particularly the Deanship of Student Affairs and the Security and Safety Department, held meetings recently, to develop solutions to ensure that scenes of altercations between students are not repeated, and no incidents — verbal or physical – happen again.

The sources indicated that, hence forth the university administration, without specifying a number, will not allow student gatherings, while emphasizing the right of students to express their opinions freely, saying the university has activated regulations and sanctions against violating students.

The sources went on to say the presence of security and safety personnel will be intensified to monitor any violations, as well as the use of cameras installed in university sites, in the event that violations of student gatherings are detected, and the identity of the students responsible for them is established, necessary action will be taken.