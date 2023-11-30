The Deanship of Admissions and Registration at Kuwait University confirmed that the time plan for the registration, withdrawal and addition processes for divisions and courses for the second semester of the current year begins on December 17 and continues until February 10, 2024, in proportion to the number of continuing students expected to graduate in the various colleges.

The Acting Dean of Admissions and Registration at the university, Dr. Fadel Aziz, stated that courses will be registered for more than 41,000 male and female students, and the Deanship of Admissions and Registration will study all the offered courses according to what was submitted as a request from the students, including what they submitted on the preferred list, and provide additional seats for a large group of students for courses desired by the largest number of students, reports Al-Rai daily.

He stressed the Deanship of Admissions and Registration’s keenness to meet the needs of graduate and continuing students, during the period between the early registration process and withdrawal and addition to provide more sections that will be offered during the registration period.

He stated that registration priority would be for students with disabilities, those expected to graduate, and those who excelled.